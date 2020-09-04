GoAir to add over 100 new domestic flights from Sept 5

GoAir to add over 100 new domestic flights from Sept 5

Mumbai: Budget airline GoAir said on Friday that it will add over 100 new flights to its domestic network starting Saturday.

Accordingly, these flights will include new connections to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu.

The planned additions will augment GoAir’s domestic connectivity with over 600 flights per week effective September 5.

The airline expects to bounce back and reach 45 per cent of its pre-Covid levels by September 21 and 60 per cent October 15.

“The Indian domestic sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic. As various states start withdrawing travel restrictions, demand will continue to grow,” Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“These new flights will further strengthen our domestic network, while offering our guests additional choice and flexibility to plan their travel. More importantly, GoAir will not cancel any flight starting September 5, which will further enhance customer experience, and if we do, we will ensure that the refunds are processed back,” he added.

As per the statement, GoAir will operate two daily flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and one daily service each from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi and Jaipur.

Similarly, the airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to Lucknow.

(IANS)