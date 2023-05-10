Go First flights cancels all flights till May 19 due to operational reasons

New-Delhi: Low-fare airline Go First are cancelled until 19th May due to operational reasons, according to the airline.

This comes after the aviation safety regulator DGCA ordered the airline to immediately stop selling air tickets, and has also served it a showcause notice before taking a decision to revoke the airline’s permit to offer commercial flights.

The notification read, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 19th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can.

As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience.

Kindly contact our Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to us at feedback@flygofirst.com to let us know how we can help you.

The airline suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3, leading the aviation regulator to issue the first notice on May 2.

In response, the company told the regulator that it has filed for bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal and said that till 15 May 2023 and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.

