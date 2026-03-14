Global Sugar Prices Drop Amid Brazil Surplus; India Sector Outlook Stable

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As of now, the international sugar market is going through a major price slump, and it all comes back to Brazil ramping up production. Brazil’s output has completely flooded the global market, and prices have fallen sharply—well below what it actually costs many producers to make sugar. It’s a buyer’s market out there, and exporters who depend on big international margins are really feeling the squeeze.

But India’s a different story. Even with all this chaos globally, the Indian sugar sector is holding strong. Credit rating agency ICRA is sticking with a “Stable” outlook for the industry. The main reason? Domestic demand. India has a huge internal market that eats up most of the sugar produced, and government-set floor prices make sure local mills aren’t getting dragged down by the wild price swings happening elsewhere.

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What really keeps Indian mills in good shape, though, is their move toward ethanol. Mills have started diverting excess sugarcane juice and molasses into government ethanol blending programs. That means they’re not just relying on sugar prices anymore—they’ve built a solid secondary business. Producing both food and fuel gives integrated mills steady cash flow and keeps their operating margins healthy, even if the international market is struggling.

Looking ahead to 2026, Indian sugar companies are set for careful, steady growth. Sure, international prices will probably stay low as long as Brazil keeps churning out sugar, but domestic demand in India and more ethanol production should help mills grow their revenue at a moderate pace. Stock levels look good, plenty to cover several months of national needs, and companies are focused on cutting debt. Overall, India’s sugar industry is in a strong position—ready to handle global oversupply and keep pushing its renewable energy ambitions.