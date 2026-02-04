Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 in New Delhi Sets Agenda for Strengthening Digital Trust and Safety Worldwide

Advertisement

The Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 is being positioned as the world’s largest multi-stakeholder convening focused on digital trust safety and resilience attracting wide international participation and aiming to shape policy and practical action on cyber threats and governance in the digital age. The summit is scheduled to take place from February 8 to February 10 2026 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam Pragati Maidan and is expected to bring together governments technology companies law enforcement agencies diplomats defence leaders academia civil society and everyday internet users to address shared challenges in cyberspace.

Organisers of the event have underscored that the rapid integration of digital technologies into economic social and governance systems has elevated online harms cybercrime misinformation and risks associated with artificial intelligence from technical concerns to central issues of national security democratic resilience and societal well-being. Trust and safety in digital systems are therefore at the heart of the summit’s agenda with an emphasis on collaborative design governance and protection of digital environments.

The summit’s programme includes a comprehensive set of parallel tracks designed to facilitate dialogue and cooperation across diverse areas of digital policy and practice. These tracks encompass parliamentary engagement with members of national legislatures and policymakers cyber diplomacy and internet governance law enforcement and cybercrime response defence and strategic security critical infrastructure protection technology and quantum security as well as industry-led discussions involving platform accountability and emerging innovations. Participants will explore issues such as safe and ethical deployment of AI measures to protect online children’s safety frameworks for preventing cybercrime digital resilience of critical sectors and mechanisms for international cooperation.

Beyond panel discussions plenaries and high-level dialogues the summit is designed to achieve tangible outcomes through capacity-building roundtables and skill development workshops. Plans include sessions for first responders and vulnerable communities law enforcement judicial coordination initiatives closed-door policy talks and hands-on cyber exercises and hackathons. A concurrent CyberPeace Exhibition will showcase technological innovations product demonstrations and solution pavilions intended to bridge the gap between policy intent and real-world implementation of safety measures.

Organisers say the summit reflects a growing global momentum towards establishing international norms for cyberspace where shared responsibility cooperation and collective action across public and private sectors are critical. Delegates from an estimated 70 plus countries representing more than 2000 participants are expected to attend contributing to efforts to build robust frameworks for digital trust safety and resilience.

As digital threats continue to evolve with increasing sophistication and cross-border implications stakeholders at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026 are expected to articulate strategies to govern digital technologies responsibly enhance cyber resilience and foster an inclusive global approach to digital trust and safety. The outcomes of the summit are likely to influence future policies and cooperative mechanisms at bilateral regional and multilateral levels as well as inform subsequent international initiatives on cybersecurity and digital governance.