Get unlimited data for 12 hours of a day through these Vodafone Idea Superhero Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is offering some great features for its users in India. Some Vodafone Idea (VI) plans offer unlimited data for its customers for 12 hours of the day. Simply speaking we are talking about Superhero plans. The users get unlimited data for 12 hours of the day i.e. between 12am and 12pm. This is basically a counter offer as compared to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s unlimited 5G offer.

The Plans that get unlimited data are Rs 365, Rs 3699, Rs 979, Rs 795, Rs 449, Rs 994, Rs 3799, Rs 3599, Rs 408, Rs 407, Rs 996, Rs 997, Rs 998, Rs 409, Rs 539, Rs 469, Rs 379 and Rs 1599.

The only thing that is not welcome about the plan is about its availability. The Superhero plan from Vi is offered only in selected circles. This includes Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

The Vi users should also know that they will still continue to get the benefit of Vi Weekend Data Rollover and Vi Data Delights with Superhero plans.

The telecom company also recently introduced Vi Guarantee offer for the users. Users will get 130GB of free data if they are eligible for that. The data benefit is in the form of 10GB of data every 28 days.