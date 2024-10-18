Get OnePlus Nord Buds 3 with Student Offer, Know details about it

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS earbuds that were launched in India last month get multiple offers. If you apply the student offer the earbuds with be more affordable. As the name suggests, the student offer is eligible for those buyers who are studying at eligible institutions. This is a great way to get affordable TWS earbuds at a lower price.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offers

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 2299. The earbuds get an instant discount of Rs 200 if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, Kotak Mahindra credit card as well as EMIs. With this discount, users can get the earbuds at Rs 1999. If you have a Student Offer, the price goes down by Rs 200.

Similarly, the RCC users can additionally save up to Rs 250 with their RedCoins. There are multiple coupons available under the RCC.

When it comes to all offers, the price of the earbuds can be around Rs 1500. If you want to purchase the product, you can do so by visiting the OnePlus website or the OnePlus Store app. The device is available in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colours. The earbuds supports Google Fast Pair for Android devices and the charging case is just like that of Buds Pro 3.