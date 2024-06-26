Get more data with new Jio AirFiber data sachets, Price start at Rs 101

Reliance Jio offers AirFiber or 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service across 7000 towns and cities of India. The Airfiber high speed data for faster download. The Jio AirFiber service offers FUP (fair usage policy) data limit of 1TB, which sometimes fails to fulfil the data needs of some users who are heavy internet users.

For these type of Airfiber users, Jio has introduced a Data Sachets that will add on extra data balance to the FUP. The AirFiber Data Sachets will repprtedly work as data vouchers when the SUP gets exhausted.

Jio AirFiber Data Sachet

Reliance Jio has introduced three data sachet or data vouchers for the Airfiber that are priced at Rs 101, Rs 251 and Rs 401.

As per Jio, the sachets will add a data boost to the Airfiber plan while maintain the speed data boost to the plan.

The Rs 101 voucher comes with 100GB of data. Its validity is as per the active plan. Meanwhile, the Rs 251 plan and the Rs 401 voucher offer extra data of 500GB and 1TB, Respectively. Like, the base data sachet of Rs 101, the Rs 251 plan is also valid till the active validity of the original plan. The Rs 401 voucher comes with the same validity as the original plan.