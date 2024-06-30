Get JioFiber subscription for 390 days, costs just below Rs 5000

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber now offers 390 day connection for its users and that too under Rs 5000. If you are planning for a budget fiber broadband connection this plan is meant for you. This plan by JioFiber offers 30 days of additional service in all its annual plans. The additional validity of 30 days is offered to all annual plans irrespective of the speed in the plan. The users who opt for plans of 6 months or semi-annual plan, they get 15 days of free service.

Jio Rs 4788 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 4788 Plan offers plan validity of 390 days in just 13 months. The plan gets service of 390 days. Jio Rs 4788 Plan is the entry-level plan for the users. Users get 30 Mbps of speed under this plan. However, if you are planning to use more speed, you should opt for pricier plans.

The Jio Rs 4788 Plan does have a minute drawback and that is the non-availability of OTT benefits. OTT benefits are available with more expensive plans.

Apart from Jio, Airtel as well as BSNL offer internet through cable.