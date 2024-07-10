Get first month of the BSNL Fiber Basic Plan free of cost, Know plan details

In order to attract more and more subscribers, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a limited-time offer. Under this new promotional offer, users get the Rs 499 plan by paying just Rs 399 per month. The telecom service provider is offering the first-month subscription completely free.

The offer is known as the Monsoon Double Bonanza Offer and is aimed at bolstering Bharat Fibre (FTTH) service. The Bharat Fibre service offer high-speed internet connectivity for the personal as well as professional needs of a user. If you are planning to make a switch or upgrade your internet connection, you can take advantage of this offer.

Key specs of the Fibre Basic Plan

The Fibre Basic Plan is available for Rs 399 for the initial 3 months and after that users will be priced with Rs 499. The internet speed will be up to 60 Mbps. Users also get unlimited local as well as STD calls in the network.

If you are interested in purchasing the offer you can use WhatsApp and type ‘Hi’ and then send it to 1800-444. The company is trying its best to offer attractive offers to its customers through this plan. Reliance Jio and Airtel have emerged as two telecom service providers which offer great fiber plans.