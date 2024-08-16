Get ‘Everybody Wins’ offer only on Tata Play Fiber, Know details about it

Tata Play Fiber which is the fiber-to-the-home division of Tata Play has announced an ‘Everybody Wins’ offer for its customers in India. The limited offer has already started on August 14, 2024 and will continue till August 23, 2024. Under this new offer, the new subscribers can get assured gift from the company.

Under the ‘Everybody Wins’ offer users get an iPhone 15 (128GB) or other gifts like American Tourister backpack, movie tickets or Swiggy vouchers etc. However, this offer is not applicable on the employees of Tata Group, vendors or enterprise clients.

Tata Play Fiber ‘Everybody wins’ offer details

This offer is applicable for users who use plans starting from 50 Mbps speed up to 1 Gbps. An s a user purchases a new connection; he gets a chance to spin the wheel. As he spins the wheel, he gets vouchers like iPhone 15, American Tourister Backpack, movie couple tickets as well as a Swiggy voucher.

On a successful registration, the Tata Play fiber user gets a chance to spin the wheel by going to the redemption portal. To get the gift, the users have to go to the Tata Play Fiber app and then go to the More section. After that, they need to go to the My Rewards section.

If you get a physical gift, it will be delivered to you between 7-10 days. The voucher gets delivered online within 48 days on the registered mobile number.