Get Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV benefits on these Vodafone Idea Data vouchers

If you are a Vodafone Idea user in India, you can get free OTT benefits if you opt for these data vouchers offered by the company. VI is yet to launch its 5G network across the country but the telecom service provider offers some excellent benefits that can be used by the users. If you are hooked on OTT shows, these plans by the company can be really helpful for you as they offer Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV.

We have mentioned these plans below.

There are Rs 151, Rs 169, and Rs 95 plans that can be opted by Vodafone Idea users in India.

VI Rs 169 plan

This VI Rs 169 plan offers users with 8GB of data. Users get a bundled subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a period of 3 months in the plan. Validity of the plan is 30 days. The validity of the plan is restricted to the base plan opted by the user.

VI Rs 151 plan

This data voucher can be opted for those who think that the VI Rs 169 plan is a bit expensive. Users get a bundled subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a period of 3 months in the plan. Validity of the plan is 30 days. Everything in this voucher is the same except for the data. The data offered in this voucher is 4GB.

VI Rs 95 plan

Under this plan, users get bundled subscription to SonyLIV Mobile and 4GB data. While the validity of the data is for 14 days, the OTT benefit of SonyLIV can be availed for 28 days. Users should note that they should have a base plan in order to get the benefits of this plan.