If you are planning to buy the extremely popular Maruti Suzuki Swift then now will be a good time for you to buy it as the best selling hatchback is available with a discount worth upto Rs. 53,000 in April in India.

The company gave the Swift hatchback a mid-life facelift in India in February earlier this year. The company aimed to capture an even larger audience with the new facelift.

To attract even more customers, the company has announced many discount offers on the Swift this month, worth up to a maximum of Rs 53,000.

The Maruti Swift is available with cash discount offer of Rs 30,000 for its base ‘LXi’ trim. And Rs 10,000 cash discount for other trim levels.

Apart from this the existing customers can get an exchange offer of worth Rs 20,000 on the purchase of a new Swift and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000.

The facelift version of the Maruti Swift comes with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the peak power is higher by 7 PS, although the maximum torque figure is the same as before.

The vehicle has a 5-speed manual gearbox transmissions and a 5-speed AMT transmissions.

The Maruti Swift facelift has got a dual-tone paint options, which enhance its looks even further, adding a sporty touch to the exterior.

The price of Maruti Swift currently ranges from Rs. 5.73 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The vehicle rivals Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo, Tata Tiago, and even its own siblings, Maruti Ignis and Baleno in the Indian market.

(Source: Gaadiwaadi)