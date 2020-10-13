Get Bumper Discount On Purchase Of Hero Scooter This Festive season

There is a good news for you if you are you planning to buy a two-wheeler. This festive season, Hero is offering many attractive offers to increase the sales of its electric vehicles.

The company is currently offering great offers on the purchase of its initial range of electric scooters Hero Flash LX VRLA and the most important thing is that neither license nor registration is required to buy this electric scooter.

Here is the details of the offer you are getting on Hero Flash LX VRLA.

Offer and Price:

Talking about the price, the initial road price of the Hero Flash LX VRLA is Rs. 42640.

Hero Electric is currently offering an exchange offer of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of this electric scooter.

At the same time, customers can also get a zero percent interest rate with the purchase of this scooter. Hero Electric is currently offering a chance to save up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of this scooter.

Power and specification:

The Hero Flash LX VRLA has a 250W BLDC hub motor, which is given 48V | 28AH battery to power it.

The Hero Flash LX VRLA has a range of 50 km. That is, once fully charged, this scooter can cover a distance of 50 km.

Features:

The Hero Flash LX VRLA features digital speedometer, telescopic suspension, mag alloy wheels, LED headlamps, comfortable seating and crash guard.

In terms of dimensions, the total weight of this scooter is 87 kg, ground clearance 165 mm, wheel size 16 × 3. The most important thing is that neither license nor registration is required to buy this electric scooter.

This electric scooter can be full charged in 8 hours and can reach the speed of 25 km per hour.