New Delhi: As the festive season begins, Bajaj Auto has introduced a great saving offer on its popular bike Bajaj Pulsar. In this offer, you have a chance to make great savings on the three variants of 125cc Bajaj Pulsar. With this Offer you can save up to 3000 rupees

You can also bring your favorite Bajaj Pulsar bike home on a down payment of Rs 8580 only.

Know how much saving you can make on the three variants of Bajaj Pulsar bike with this offer below:

Pulsar 125cc Split Seat (Drum)

The price(Ex-showroom) of this variant of Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle is currently Rs 72,826 in all of its showrooms but with the festival season offer, it can be purchased for Rs 69826 with a saving of Rs 3000.

Pulsar 125cc Single Seat (Drum)

Customers can buy this variant of Bajaj Pulsar bike for Rs 69,174 this festive season under the saving offer. Currently its real price(Ex-showroom) of the bike is Rs 71,674. With this customers got a savings of Rs 2,500.

Pulsar 125cc Disc variant

In this festive season, this variant of Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle is available at an affordable price of Rs 74,474, while its actual price(Ex-showroom) is currently Rs 76,474. Customers get to save Rs 2,000 on this variant with the festive season sale offer.

This offer from Bajaj Auto is till the last date of this month, that is October 31, 2020.

Apart from this, the company is also offering other motorcycles on low down payment. There can also be differences in down payment according to the variants.

The the price and offers of the vehicle may vary depending on your location and city. You can contact your nearest dealership for information about the offers in your city on the vehicle of your choice.