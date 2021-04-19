Get Benefits Up To 5 Years On Renault Kiger, Know How To Avail Benefits Here

Renault Kiger has emerged as one of the key selling vehicles of the company is last month. The Kiger has made an appeal among the Indian buyers due to its compact size and price.

In order to boost the sales of its vehicle, Renault is offering some great benefits to its users. However, the benefits are not in the form of any discounts. Instead, the company is providing loyalty benefits to its customers. The loyalty benefits include 5 Years or 1 Lakh Kms extended warranty.

Users will get benefits of extended warranty upon upgrading their car vehicle. Users can also avail exchange benefits under the extended warranty scheme.

The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine and is offered in 5 Speed Manual transmission as well as an Automatic transmission.

The Renault Kiger costs between Rs 5.45 lakhs to Rs 9.72 lakhs (Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

Renault has also extended cash as well as exchange bonus on Renault Kwid, Triber, Duster etc.