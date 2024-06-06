Get Apple iPhone 15 by paying just Rs 2315 per month on Flipkart, Know more about it

The Apple iPhone 15 is one of the premium smartphone in current day smartphone market. As of now, the device costs Rs 70,999 and it is available on Flipkart platform. If you are running short of funds and are still interested to purchase the Apple iPhone 15, we have a great option for you. You can purchase the smartphone at just Rs 2315 with the EMI option available under Flipkart Pay Later EMI option.

The lowest instalment for the device is Rs 2315 per month and it goes on till Rs 24,620 per month. The interest rate for the instalment period is 24 percent. The buyers should keep this in mind that a one-time processing fee will be charged on each EMI transaction for the said period.

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 has received a significant upgrade from its predecessor with tons of new features. Even with the new features, the iPhone 15 has the same price as its predecessor iPhone 14. The vanilla variant of the 15 series is made in India.

The Apple iPhone 15 features slightly curved edges and feels lighter than its predecessor. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels as well as Dynamic Island. Highlight of the iPhone 15 is that it offers USB-C port rather than the traditional lighting charging port.

At the rear the device is equipped with a new 48MP primary camera, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more. The display size remains the same at 6.1 inches and the brightness is 2000 nits.