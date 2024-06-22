Get Apple iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35,000 only on Flipkart, Check the offer here

Apple iPhone 14 series continues to be one of the sought-after premium smartphones in current day smartphone market. If you are planning to get a iPhone 14 you better increase your budget and get an iPhone 14 Plus. As the device gets massive offers on Flipkart platform you can opt for that. The offers on the platform include multiple bank offers along with exchange benefits.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) variant costs Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after a discount of 29% on the base price. This simply means that buyers get extra Rs 23,901 off on the platform. The iPhone 14 Plus gets an exchange benefit of up to Rs 51,600. We tried to exchange our old smartphone (OnePlus 11 5G) and got a valuation of Rs 22,500. This means that if you own an old smartphone and are willing to trade in your old device you can get a better deal. There are multiple bank offers available on the platform too.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2778 x 1284 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 16 and is powered by A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. Apple iPhone 14 Plus supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging and offers a battery capacity of 4323 mAh.

The camera offered on the device includes 12MP Dual camera system at rear and 12MP front camera. The device is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Storage options on the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.

(Note: Apple iPhone 14 Plus discount varies from time to time on Flipkart and buyers should keep it in mind.)

Also Read: Samsung Might Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC For The Entire Galaxy S25 Lineup