Give AADHAR Get PAN
image credit:indiatvnews.com

Get A PAN Card In 10 Mins If You Have An Aadhar Card, Know How

By IANS
0 13

Bhubaneswar: Aadhaar card is considered to be one of the important document in our country.

It serves multiple purposes when it comes to verifying identity, opening bank account, purchasing a new sim card or issuing a passport.

Related News

Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans From Next Month

Dollar rises amid economic data

Three rating agencies downgrade Vodafone Idea in 2 days

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1000 cr to DoT towards AGR

The government has added one more service to the existing Aadhaar generated services.

Now a PAN(Permanent Account Number) Card can be issued immediately if Aadhaar is provided as a document of proof.

The time duration for the issue of PAN card will be 10 minutes said the issuing authority.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
Business

Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans From Next Month

Business

Dollar rises amid economic data

Business

Three rating agencies downgrade Vodafone Idea in 2 days

Business

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1000 cr to DoT towards AGR

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.