Get A PAN Card In 10 Mins If You Have An Aadhar Card, Know How

Bhubaneswar: Aadhaar card is considered to be one of the important document in our country.

It serves multiple purposes when it comes to verifying identity, opening bank account, purchasing a new sim card or issuing a passport.

The government has added one more service to the existing Aadhaar generated services.

Now a PAN(Permanent Account Number) Card can be issued immediately if Aadhaar is provided as a document of proof.

The time duration for the issue of PAN card will be 10 minutes said the issuing authority.