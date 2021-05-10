Get A Massive Discount Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh On Hyundai Cars, Check Details Here

Due to the rising cases of covid-19 in India, the automobile sector in receiving a setback in growth. Many car manufacturers have delayed their upcoming launches due to the pandemic.

However, if you are planning to purchase a new car, you have a reason to be happy about. Hyundai has announced heavy discounts up to Rs 1.5 lakh on some of its models. These models are Hyundai Santro, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona EV.

The discounts given by Hyundai will include cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The discounts are available for the month of May 2021.

Check details about the discount offered on specific models below:

Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro is one of the oldest hatchback offered by the company in India. The second generation of Santro, which was launched in 2018, gets discount up to Rs 35,000. The discount includes a cash discount up to Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. An additional Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback Grand i10 NIOS is offered with benefits up to Rs 45,000. The cash discount is Rs 30,000 while the corporate discount goes up to Rs 5,000. An additional Rs 10,000 can be availed as an exchange bonus.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is available at a total discount of Rs 45,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 on exchange benefits. The Aura gets Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is probably the most popular hatchback of the company on the Indian roads. The car gets a total discount of Rs 15,000. The discount includes a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.