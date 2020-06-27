e-scooter miso
Gemopai Electric launches e-scooter Miso in India for Rs 44,000

By IANS

New Delhi: Gemopai Electric on Friday announced the launch of its single seat electric scooter, Miso, in India for Rs 44,000.

The scooter comes with a range of up to 75 km per charge and charges up to 90 per cent in two hours, said Gemopai, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric.

The mini scooter can be purchased across India, through its 60 dealership stores from July, 2020 onwards, the company said, adding that it is offering a three-year free service package for all Miso customers.

“With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving — including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting,” Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh said in a statement.

“Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso’s single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.”

Miso, which has a maximum speed of 25km per hour, is available in four colours — red, sky blue, green and orange.

It has two variants, one with a luggage carrier that holds up to 120kg load and another, without the carrier, Gemopai said it is offering Miso with an inaugural discount of Rs 2,000 for all pre-bookings which opened from Friday.

