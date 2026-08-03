Gautam and Karan Adani Visit Therubali IMFA Plant Amid Rs 1.08 Lakh Crore Odisha Investment Plans

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The proposed Rs 1.08 lakh crore integrated aluminium project in Odisha has gathered fresh momentum following a high-profile visit by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Karan Adani to Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys’ (IMFA) manufacturing facility at Therubali in Rayagada district, signalling the group’s growing interest in expanding its industrial footprint in the state.

The visit assumes significance as Adani Enterprises Ltd, in partnership with UAE-based International Resources Holding (IRH), moves ahead with plans to establish one of the country’s largest Greenfield integrated aluminium complexes in Odisha. If implemented, the project would rank among the biggest industrial investments ever proposed in the state.

According to sources, the proposed complex will comprise a 4 million tonnes per annum (TPA) alumina refinery, a 2 million TPA aluminium smelter, a 1 million TPA downstream aluminium park, a 4,000 MW captive power plant and a 400 MW green energy facility. Together, these components are intended to create a fully integrated aluminium value chain within Odisha.

Beyond the aluminium venture, the Adani Group is also planning to invest in additional infrastructure across the state, including a large thermal power plant and a digital data centre, further expanding its presence in the industrial and energy sectors.

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Rayagada district has emerged as a key contender for a major share of these investments because of its abundant bauxite reserves. The district is being considered for a Rs 41,650 crore alumina refinery and power plant, a project that industry observers believe could significantly reshape the region’s industrial landscape and position it as a major manufacturing hub.

During the Therubali visit, senior technical officials from the Adani Group reviewed critical project parameters, including land availability, transport connectivity and the readiness of supporting infrastructure. These assessments are expected to play an important role in determining the project’s execution strategy.

Industry experts believe the proposed investment has the potential to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities while accelerating industrialisation across southern Odisha. The scale of the project is also expected to generate substantial economic activity through ancillary industries, logistics and supporting services.

At the local level, the proposed development has generated cautious optimism. Residents and industry stakeholders have expressed hope that the investment will deliver long-term economic benefits while maintaining environmental balance and ensuring that growth remains inclusive, making it a significant milestone in Odisha’s evolving industrial development story.