Gautam Adani now world’s 3rd richest person, first asian in top three

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group has become the third richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It’s the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a USD 137.4 billion fortune, Mr Adani has overtaken Louis Vuitton France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking.

According to the latest data as per the index shows that Ambani is at number 11 with a total USD 91.9 billion worth.

Gautam Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which is the largest port operator in the country. The group is also said to be the largest coal trader in the country. A revenue of $5.3 billion was reported by Adani Enterprises in the year to March 31 2021.

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.