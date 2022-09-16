Gautam Adani becomes world’s second-richest person

Indian billionaire, industrialist and Adani Group’s Chairperson Gautam Adani becomes the second richest man in the world. The tycoon has surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton’s Bernard Arnault.

As per the Forbes real tome billionaires list, Adani’s net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022, up by $5.5 billion or nearly 4%.

Last month too, Mr Adani had overtaken Arnault to grab the third spot, but was behind Musk and Bezos.

Arnault is now ranked third with his family’s net worth totalling $153.5 billion as it slumped by $4.9 billion or 3.08% today, while Bezos stands fourth with a wealth of $149.7 that declined by $2.3 billion.

Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Port and Adani Transmission hit their record highs on the BSE in Friday’s early deals, leading to a surge in the group Chairman’s real time net worth.

He first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February, became a centibillionaire in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is placed in eighth place with a net worth of $92.3 billion.

Gautam Adani, is the founder of conglomerate Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The Ahmedabad, India-based infrastructure group is also India’s largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader.