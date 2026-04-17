Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s Richest, surpasses Mukesh Ambani

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New Delhi: Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in Asia, according to the sources .

Adani’s net worth currently stands at approximately $92.6 billion, marginally ahead of Ambani’s $90.8 billion. The shift comes after a rise in stock prices across key Adani Group companies, including gains in energy, ports, and infrastructure segments.

Shares of Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recorded modest increases during the latest trading session, contributing to the surge in overall valuation.

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While the Adani Group has a strong presence in infrastructure, logistics, and energy, Reliance Industries led by Ambani continues to dominate sectors such as telecom, retail, and oil-to-chemicals.

Globally, both Adani and Ambani remain among the top 20 richest individuals. The rankings, however, remain volatile as they are closely tied to stock market movements and business performance.

Among other Indian billionaires featured in the index are Lakshmi Mittal, Shiv Nadar, and Savitri Jindal, reflecting India’s continued presence in the global wealth landscape.