GAIL India to Acquire 49% Stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy; New CBG Plants Set for Odisha, Karnataka, and Maharashtra

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GAIL (India) Limited just announced they’re putting about ₹13.54 crore for acquiring a 49% stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited (LBPL). Leafiniti’s a subsidiary of TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, which keeps the other 51%. The deal came after they signed the Share Subscription-cum-Shareholders’ Agreement back in August 2025, and they got the green light from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) earlier this year.

This joint venture aims to set up several brand-new Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha. In the first phase, they’ll launch six advanced plants, each pumping out 12 tonnes per day. Altogether, that’s expected to deliver an annual output of 23,976 tonnes of CBG. On top of that, the facilities aren’t just about biogas—they’re helping support circular agriculture by producing 97,902 tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure and 470,862 tonnes of Liquid Fermented Organic Manure every year.

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From both environmental and economic angles, this initiative replaces 19,800 tonnes of fossil fuels and cuts methane emissions by 9,300 tonnes annually. It’s also set to boost local jobs, with the expectation of creating somewhere between 820 and 1,225 positions. All this fits right into GAIL’s push to diversify into sustainable energy as the market shifts.

At the same time, GAIL showed its financial results for the nine months up to December 31, 2025, reporting a net profit of ₹5,706 crore—down from ₹9,263 crore last year (which included a big arbitration settlement). Revenue from operations climbed to ₹1,03,899 crore. Chairman & Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta also pointed out the commissioning of the 1,182-kilometre Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline, which has pushed GAIL’s total operational natural gas network beyond 18,000 kilometres.