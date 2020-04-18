GAIL eager to kick-start project execution once lockdown ends

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Gas transportation utility GAIL proposed to roll out graded measures from April 20 to kick start work on crucial infrastructure projects to enable expansion of the gas based economy.

The company said in a statement that it is in readiness to resume construction of various hydrocarbon infrastructure projects of national importance, post lifting of the COVID-19 led lockdown. In this regard, the company along with its Subsidiary and JV companies has chalked out catch-up plans for various locations and work fronts to ensure timely completion and avoid any slippages.

Graded measures in the short to medium term shall be rolled out starting from April 20, 2020 with the support of local administrative authorities across the States. The Company has in the meanwhile facilitated arrangements for continued stay of the migrant labourers working at various sites/camps during the lockdown period for ensuring safety of all concerned.

Detailed SOPs / protocols have also been devised for ensuring hygiene and social distancing norms, promoting use of masks at the project sites and work stations in compliance with the instructions/ guidelines issued by the Government of India.

In parallel, GAIL has also maintained safe and uninterrupted supplies of LPG to OMCs and Natural Gas to the crucial downstream utilities such as Fertilizer, Power, Refineries and City Gas Distribution.

Management of the Company is in regular communication with the nodal Ministry to seek guidance on issues requiring support for resuming full-fledged activities, post the phase of lockdown. Key stake holders are also kept informed on the current developments as well as the proposed line of action under GAIL’s complete readiness plan for returning to normalcy in the near term.

Besides ensuring operational commitments, GAIL and its employees have been at the forefront in fighting this disease by contributing about Rs. 54 crore to the ‘PM CARES FUND’. In addition, GAIL has so far provided support aggregating over Rs 3.5 crore, to various district administrations across the country for procuring PPEs, ventilators, masks and other medical equipment. Distribution of food packets, ration kits etc., are also being undertaken for extending immediate support to the marginalized and needy sections of the society, at many locations.

IANS