Fuel rates remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, check prices here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol rate in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has remained constant on January 4, 2023. The petrol price for today has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre. The diesel price for the city has also remained the same at a rate of Rs 94.76 per litre on Wednesday.

The price of petrol in Cuttack has meanwhile gone up by a small margin in the last 24 hours. Petrol in Cuttack is available at a rate of Rs 103.54 per litre which is higher than that of yesterday. Diesel is available in the city at Rs. 94.10 per litre, which is lower than the price on Tuesday.

Looking at the prices of petrol in the major cities of India, they have been recorded at Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai, Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai.

The diesel prices of the major cities in India have been recorded on January 2, 2023 as follows: Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, Rs 89.62 in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.