Fuel rates on December 5: Petrol price remains constant in Bhubaneswar

The petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday and were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76.

By Sunita 0
Photo Credit: The Statesman

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have not changed in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on December 5, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre on Monday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.71 per litre. While the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.25 per litre.

The petrol price in major cities of India has remain constant on Monday. The cost of petrol per litre is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.

