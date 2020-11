Fuel Rates In Bhubaneswar Continues To Remain Stable On Wednesday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates in capital city Bhubaneswar remained stable on Wednesday.

The stability in the gold prices has brought much needed relief to consumers.

Today petrol recorded Rs 81.94 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 77.01 per litre.

A similar trend of stability in fuel prices was observed in various cities of India too.

Petrol Price In Various Metros:

Diesel Price In Various Metros: