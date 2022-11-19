Fuel rate update: Petrol and diesel price decreases in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased on November 19, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.56 per litre today. The price of petrol has decreased by 51 paisa in the last 24 hours.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have increased on Saturday. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.71. While, the diesel price is at Rs 95.25.

The petrol price in major cities of India on Saturday, is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities of the country have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.