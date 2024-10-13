Fuel rate today: Prices rise on Dussehra, check new rates for your city

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 0.09 paise in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar. On Sunday, October 13, the rates remained at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost was recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack, Odisha, have remained constant for the third consecutive day. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre, and diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on October 13