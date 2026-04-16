Fuel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Rise; Cuttack Shows Decline
Get the latest petrol and diesel price update in Odisha cities. Check current rates in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack now
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter