Fuel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Rise; Cuttack Shows Decline

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by ₹0.26, bringing the current rate to ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has also increased by ₹0.26, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

In Cuttack city, the petrol price has decreased by ₹0.40, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.32 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by ₹0.39, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.88 per litre.