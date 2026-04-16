Fuel Prices Updated: Bhubaneswar Petrol, Diesel Rise; Cuttack Shows Decline

Get the latest petrol and diesel price update in Odisha cities. Check current rates in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack now

By Swapna Singh
Petrol and diesel prices

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by ₹0.26, bringing the current rate to ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has also increased by ₹0.26, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

In Cuttack city, the petrol price has decreased by ₹0.40, with the current rate recorded at ₹101.32 per litre. The diesel price has fallen by ₹0.39, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.88 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.90 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter
Also Read: Steel Prices to Remain Elevated Through 2026, India to Drive Demand Recovery in 2027: Report

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