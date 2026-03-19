Fuel Prices Update: Petrol and Diesel Rates Rise Slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the petrol price is recorded at ₹101.19 per liter, while diesel is priced at ₹92.77 per liter, reflecting a rise of 0.01 paise.

In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has increased by 0.12 paise, bringing the price to ₹101.31 per liter, and diesel has risen by 0.11 paise, with the current rate at ₹92.88 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.93 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.48 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre