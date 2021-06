Fuel prices Update: Petrol and Diesel rates rise in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Odisha’s capital city have increased marginally on Monday.

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 97.11 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 95.05 per litre.

As on Sunday, the price of petrol recorded Rs 96.86 per litre while diesel price recorded at Rs 94.78 per litre.

Fuel prices in some important cities of India are: