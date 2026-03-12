Fuel Prices Update: Petrol and Diesel Rates in Major Indian Cities, March 12

Advertisement

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹101.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹92.77 per litre. In Cuttack, petrol has increased by ₹0.10, bringing the current price to ₹101.97 per litre, and diesel has also risen by ₹0.10, making the current price ₹93.52 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.5o per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre

Advertisement

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre