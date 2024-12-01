Fuel Prices Update: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City For December 1

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India increased slightly by 0.06 paise Petrol price at Rs 103.50 and diesel costs at Rs 90.03 per litre, a slight increase from yesterday’s rate of Rs 103.44, and diesel was 89.97. Over the last 10 days, the petrol and diesel rates have fluctuated.

Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for December 1, Sunday and the rates have increased by 17 paise in the last 24 hours, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.81 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have fallen slightly by 0.07 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on December 1