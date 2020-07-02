Petrol and Diesel Prices Today
Image Credit : tosshub

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For 2nd Consecutive Day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices continue to remain stable for the second consecutive day. This brings much-needed relief to the consumers who were already hassled with the Covid-19 crisis.

In Bhubaneswar Petrol was recorded Rs 81.01 per litre. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 78.69 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

