Fuel Prices Stable in Bhubaneswar, Petrol and Diesel Rates Dip Marginally in Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the capital city today. Petrol is being sold at ₹108.97 per litre, while diesel costs ₹100.68 per litre, with no change from yesterday.

In Cuttack, both fuel prices witnessed a marginal decline. Petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, down from ₹109.20 yesterday, while diesel is available at ₹100.68 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday.

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.42 to ₹102.28 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

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Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre

Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre

Also Read: Indian Railways fine: Rs 1,000 penalty for this offence, refusal can cost Rs 2,000