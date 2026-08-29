Fuel Prices Stable in Bhubaneswar, Petrol and Diesel Rates Dip Marginally in Cuttack
Petrol and diesel prices remain stable in Bhubaneswar, while Cuttack records a marginal decline in fuel rates today
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the capital city today. Petrol is being sold at ₹108.97 per litre, while diesel costs ₹100.68 per litre, with no change from yesterday.
In Cuttack, both fuel prices witnessed a marginal decline. Petrol is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, down from ₹109.20 yesterday, while diesel is available at ₹100.68 per litre, compared with ₹100.90 yesterday.
Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in both cities have fluctuated between ₹105.19 and ₹110.57 per litre, while diesel prices have ranged from ₹100.42 to ₹102.28 per litre.
Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 102.12 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 113.51 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 111.21 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 107.76 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 108.97 per liter
Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.55 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre
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