Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar on 7th February, Check list here
Check the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: petrol at Rs 101.19 and diesel at Rs 92.77 per litre as of February 07, 2026.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have increased in Bhubaneswar on February 07, 2026. On Saturday, the price of petrol and diesel was recorded at Rs 101.19 and Rs 92.77 per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained constant and are recorded at Rs 101.46 per liter and diesel recorded at Rs 93.02 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per liter