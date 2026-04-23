Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar on 23rd April, Check list here

Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Today's petrol price is ₹100.93 per litre and diesel is ₹92.51 per litre.

By Subhashree Dash
Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar
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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by ₹0.01, bringing the current rate to ₹100.93 per litre. The diesel price has also been hiked by 0.01 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.27 paisa, with the current rate at ₹101.46 per litre. The diesel price has risen by 0.25 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.93 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter
Also Read: Govt Extends Interest Subvention to MSME Iron & Steel Exporters: New DGFT Guidelines

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