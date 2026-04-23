Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar on 23rd April, Check list here

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has increased by ₹0.01, bringing the current rate to ₹100.93 per litre. The diesel price has also been hiked by 0.01 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.27 paisa, with the current rate at ₹101.46 per litre. The diesel price has risen by 0.25 paisa, with the current rate recorded at ₹93.02 per litre. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: