Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar on 23rd April, Check list here
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Today's petrol price is ₹100.93 per litre and diesel is ₹92.51 per litre.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.93 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter