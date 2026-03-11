Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar, Check new rates here
Learn about the changes in fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Today’s petrol price is Rs 100.98 and diesel is Rs 92.56.
Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by 0.01 paise, bringing the current price to Rs 100.98 per litre on March 11, 2026. The diesel price also decreased by 0.01 paise in the last 24 hours, and the current price is Rs 92.56 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.09 paise, bringing the current price to ₹101.72 per litre. Diesel prices also rise by 0.09 paise, with the current diesel price now ₹93.27 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.98 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter