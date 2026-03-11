Fuel prices slightly increased in Bhubaneswar, Check new rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by 0.01 paise, bringing the current price to Rs 100.98 per litre on March 11, 2026. The diesel price also decreased by 0.01 paise in the last 24 hours, and the current price is Rs 92.56 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have increased by 0.09 paise, bringing the current price to ₹101.72 per litre. Diesel prices also rise by 0.09 paise, with the current diesel price now ₹93.27 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.98 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.56 per liter