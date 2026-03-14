Fuel prices slightly decreased in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates here
Check the latest fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Current petrol is ₹100.93, and diesel is ₹92.51 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Bhubaneswar: Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar is ₹100.93 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹92.51 per litre in the last 24 hours. The prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased by 0.05 paise in the last 24 hours.
In Silver City, Cuttack, petrol has increased by 0.58 paise, and diesel has been raised by 0.55 paise in the last 24 hours, bringing the current price to ₹101.72 per litre, and diesel price has been recorded at ₹93.27 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.5o per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 103.50 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre