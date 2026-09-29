Fuel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar; Petrol, Diesel Rates See Hike

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have increased by Rs 1.52 on Tuesday, September 29, to ₹110.49 per litre, in the last 24 hours. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel prices also increased by Rs 1.47 to ₹102.15 per litre. During the last 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

Cuttack: Petrol prices in Cuttack remained unchanged at ₹109.33 per litre, compared with ₹109.20 per litre on the previous day. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹109.33 per litre.

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Diesel prices in Cuttack also remained the same, recorded at ₹101.02 per litre, up from ₹100.90 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹101.02 per litre.

Overall, fuel prices remained stable in Bhubaneswar, while Cuttack recorded a marginal increase in both petrol and diesel prices.