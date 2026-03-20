Fuel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Petrol and Diesel Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with updated fuel rates also reported across major Indian cities

By Swapna Singh
petrol price

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹101.11 per litre after a rise of 0.08 paise, while diesel has increased by 0.09 paise to ₹92.69 per litre.

In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has risen by 0.27 paise to ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel has increased by 0.25 paise, bringing the current rate to ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre

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