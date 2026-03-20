Fuel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Petrol and Diesel Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with updated fuel rates also reported across major Indian cities
Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹101.11 per litre after a rise of 0.08 paise, while diesel has increased by 0.09 paise to ₹92.69 per litre.
In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has risen by 0.27 paise to ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel has increased by 0.25 paise, bringing the current rate to ₹93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre