Fuel Prices Rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Petrol and Diesel Rates Updated Across Major Indian Cities

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol is priced at ₹101.11 per litre after a rise of 0.08 paise, while diesel has increased by 0.09 paise to ₹92.69 per litre.

In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol has risen by 0.27 paise to ₹101.46 per litre, and diesel has increased by 0.25 paise, bringing the current rate to ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre