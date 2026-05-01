Fuel Prices Revised: Petrol, Diesel Rates See Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack
Check the latest updates on today petrol price Bhubaneswar. Discover how it compares to other major cities in India
Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Odisha witnessed slight changes today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol price was recorded at ₹101.03 per litre, rising by 5 paise, while diesel price stood at ₹92.60 per litre with an increase of 4 paise.
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai
Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter