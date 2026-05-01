Fuel Prices Revised: Petrol, Diesel Rates See Minor Changes in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

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Bhubaneswar: Fuel prices in Odisha witnessed slight changes today. In Bhubaneswar, petrol price was recorded at ₹101.03 per litre, rising by 5 paise, while diesel price stood at ₹92.60 per litre with an increase of 4 paise.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack, petrol price was recorded at ₹101.14 per litre, witnessing a decrease of 49 paise, while diesel price stood at ₹92.72 per litre, down by 46 paise. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter