Fuel prices remained constant in Bhubaneswar on July 31, 2026; Check rates here

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Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has remained constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, in the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, Friday. Petrol has been priced at Rs 108.97 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 100.68 per liter.

In Cuttack City, Odisha, fuel rates have remained unchanged over the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.68 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai

Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre

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