Fuel prices remained constant in Bhubaneswar on July 31, 2026; Check rates here
Find out the fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. As of July 31, 2026, petrol and diesel rates are Rs 108.97 and Rs 100.68 per liter.
Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has remained constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, in the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, Friday. Petrol has been priced at Rs 108.97 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 100.68 per liter.
In Cuttack City, Odisha, fuel rates have remained unchanged over the last 24 hours. On July 31, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.68 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 101.03 per litre in Chennai
Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per litre