Fuel prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, check rates here

By KalingaTV Bureau
Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday remained constant in the Capital City Of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. On November 5, 2024, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On November 5, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.54 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.10 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have slightly increased by 0.06 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.23 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.80 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.39 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.51 per litre in Bhubaneswar
