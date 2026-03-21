Fuel prices remain constant on March 21, 2026; Check updated rates here
Fuel prices on March 21 remain stable in Bhubaneswar and beyond. Check out the latest petrol and diesel costs now.
Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel prices remained constant at Rs 101.11 per litre, while diesel price has been recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre.
In Cuttack, the “Silver City,” petrol prices have remained unchanged at Rs 101.46 per litre, and diesel prices are currently at Rs 93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.84 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre