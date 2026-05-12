Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, Check updated rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged, with petrol at Rs 101.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.69 per litre on May 12, 2026.

Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rates remained the same as today.

The petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs 101.46 per litre, while the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 93.02 per litre in Cuttack.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per liter