Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, Check updated rates here
Stay updated on fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Petrol remains at Rs 101.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.69 per litre.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have remained unchanged, with petrol at Rs 101.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.69 per litre on May 12, 2026.
Yesterday, the petrol and diesel rates remained the same as today.
The petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. The petrol price was recorded at Rs 101.46 per litre, while the diesel rate was recorded at Rs 93.02 per litre in Cuttack.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 101.06 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per liter