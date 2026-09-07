Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Monday; Check city-wise rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates remained constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Monday. On September 07, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.68 per litre in the last 24 hours.

Notably, rates has been remained unchanged from yesterday in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.

In Cuttack, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On September 09, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 109.33 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 101.02 per liter. The rates have decreased by 0.34 paise in the Silver City of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 107.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre

Chennai: Rs 99.56 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter