Fuel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Monday; Check city-wise rates here
Check the current fuel prices in Bhubaneswar. Petrol and diesel rates remained constant; learn more about their status.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates remained constant in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, on Monday. On September 07, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 108.97 per litre while diesel cost Rs 100.68 per litre in the last 24 hours.
Notably, rates has been remained unchanged from yesterday in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar.
In Cuttack, fuel prices have increased in the last 24 hours. On September 09, 2026, petrol was priced at Rs 109.33 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 101.02 per liter. The rates have decreased by 0.34 paise in the Silver City of Odisha in the last 24 hours.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 113.51 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 111.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 107.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 95.20 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 99.82 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 97.83 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 99.56 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter